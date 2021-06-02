McDonald's tipped by UBS for near-term and long-term gains

Jun. 02, 2021 10:08 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)MCDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments

Close-up McDonalds outdoor sign against blue sky
Photo by ermingut/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • UBS is constructive on McDonald's (MCD -0.0%) as it factors in the latest Q2 data.
  • Analyst Dennis Geiger says U.S. franchisee checks highlight continued sales momentum in Q2 and optimism for a solid second half against difficult comparables. He says the U.S. sales strength and recovering international sales and margins should represent short and medium-term catalysts for MCD shares. The expectations for further sales gains by the restaurant operator also reflect UBS' confidence in a leadership team & franchise system which "continues to execute against growth plans; benefits from digital enhancements; and increased global brand relevance".
  • McDonald's is called a core long-tern holding as UBS reiterates a Buy rating and price target of $260. The all-time high for McDonald's is $236.87.
  • Just yesterday, McDonald's attracted a new Street high price target from Barclays.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.