McDonald's tipped by UBS for near-term and long-term gains
Jun. 02, 2021 10:08 AM ET McDonald's Corporation (MCD)
- UBS is constructive on McDonald's (MCD -0.0%) as it factors in the latest Q2 data.
- Analyst Dennis Geiger says U.S. franchisee checks highlight continued sales momentum in Q2 and optimism for a solid second half against difficult comparables. He says the U.S. sales strength and recovering international sales and margins should represent short and medium-term catalysts for MCD shares. The expectations for further sales gains by the restaurant operator also reflect UBS' confidence in a leadership team & franchise system which "continues to execute against growth plans; benefits from digital enhancements; and increased global brand relevance".
- McDonald's is called a core long-tern holding as UBS reiterates a Buy rating and price target of $260. The all-time high for McDonald's is $236.87.
- Just yesterday, McDonald's attracted a new Street high price target from Barclays.