PAVmed forms digital health company, Veris Health
Jun. 02, 2021 PAVmed (PAVM)
- PAVmed (PAVM +2.1%) launched a new subsidiary, digital health company Veris Health, which acquired digital health company Oncodisc which has groundbreaking tools to improve personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring.
- "PAVmed is entering the rapidly expanding digital health sector at an exciting time, characterized by high-multiple IPO’s and M&A activity driven by dramatically increased utilization of telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and artificial intelligence, which collectively seek to establish new standards for data-driven optimized care," chairman & CEO Lishan Aklog, M.D. commented.
- In exchange, PAVmed granted Oncodisc a 19.6% equity interest in Veris and provided $155,250 in cash to pay off two Oncodisc convertible notes; no additional cash consideration or PAVmed stock consideration was provided.
- The planned Veris business model is intended to generate 100% recurring revenue through oncology practice and hospital-based subscriptions.
- "We expect Veris to leverage strong synergies with the robust expanded infrastructure we built to support Lucid during this period," Aklog added.