New Tyson Foods CEO expected to focus on chicken profits

  • Bank of America says it was not a surprise that Tyson Foods (TSN +0.1%) selected Donnie King to replace Dean Banks as the company's new CEO.
  • The firm thinks King's top priority remains a chicken turnaround, noting the company's chicken business has seen profitability severely lag the overall industry.
  • It is noted that Tyson had breeding related issues with its male chickens that the company aims to resolve by the second half of 2022.
  • Notably, King was successful in improving poultry margins in the past in one of his previous roles at Tyson.
  • BofA says Tyson is planning a strategy refresh presentation for the fall and today's announcement is not an indication of a change in company strategy.
  • The firm keeps a Neutral rating on Tyson and price objective of $84.
