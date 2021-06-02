Metrospaces announces strategic investment in Good Hemp
Jun. 02, 2021 10:22 AM ETGood Hemp, Inc. (GHMP), MSPCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Metrospaces (OTCPK:MSPC) says it has made a minority strategic investment in Good Hemp (OTCPK:GHMP), a company operating in CBD and hemp-related health and wellness products.
- "This acquisition not only helps with their retail relationships and footprint, this also streamlines production and supply chain efforts. Additionally, Good Hemp has partnered with Dr. Jason Minsky to launch Good Hemp Wellness. Good Hemp Wellness is focused on delivering high quality CBD products certified by the US Hemp Authority for chiropractic clinics. These products are available for preorder today and are expected to be delivered as soon as mid-June," says President Oscar Brito.
- Good Hemp operates in hemp and CBD space, with one of the first hemp energy drinks, CannaHemp launched back in 2013. Most recently, they acquired Diamond Creek Water, considered as a top 20 high alkaline water brand.
- Further, Metrospaces says it is looking at innovative IT solutions for farming operations via drone/AI yield observation as well as other high-tech applications that cross the Prop-Tech vertical, which the company recently announced they are entering into.
