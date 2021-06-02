At Home up slightly after go-shop so far has attracted tepid interest
- At Home (NYSE:HOME) ticked up 0.4% after a proxy filing indicates that one party entered into a non-disclosure agreement during the home retailer's go-shop period with its sale to Hellman & Friedman.
- The undisclosed party hasn't made any proposal to date. As of yesterday, At Home's adviser Goldman Sachs had contacted 17 financial sponsors and 7 strategic parties. Each of the parties, except one, declined to pursue a transaction involving the company. The go-shop period expires June 14.
- The proxy filing also indicated that Hellman & Friedman and and unnamed Party A jointly bid for At Home earlier this year, though Party A backed out when the bidding topped $32/share.
- The disclosures comes after At Home's larger holder CAS Investment Partners, which has a 17% stake, disclosed last week that it's soliciting votes against the company's $36/share sale to Hellman & Friedman. CAS said it believes that At Home is worth $70/share.
- CAS joined fellow At Home holder Honest Capital, which last month said it also plans to vote against the transaction as the price is too low.
- AT Home trading at $36.85, above the original deal price of $36/share.
- After the deal was announced in early May, Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem said the retailer was unlikely to see a competing bid.
- Earlier, At Home Group EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue.