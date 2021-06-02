At Home up slightly after go-shop so far has attracted tepid interest

Jun. 02, 2021 10:25 AM ETAt Home Group Inc. (HOME)HOMEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • At Home (NYSE:HOME) ticked up 0.4% after a proxy filing indicates that one party entered into a non-disclosure agreement during the home retailer's go-shop period with its sale to Hellman & Friedman.
  • The undisclosed party hasn't made any proposal to date. As of yesterday, At Home's adviser Goldman Sachs had contacted 17 financial sponsors and 7 strategic parties. Each of the parties, except one, declined to pursue a transaction involving the company. The go-shop period expires June 14.
  • The proxy filing also indicated that Hellman & Friedman and and unnamed Party A jointly bid for At Home earlier this year, though Party A backed out when the bidding topped $32/share.
  • The disclosures comes after At Home's larger holder CAS Investment Partners, which has a 17% stake, disclosed last week that it's soliciting votes against the company's $36/share sale to Hellman & Friedman. CAS said it believes that At Home is worth $70/share.
  • CAS joined fellow At Home holder Honest Capital, which last month said it also plans to vote against the transaction as the price is too low.
  • AT Home trading at $36.85, above the original deal price of $36/share.
  • After the deal was announced in early May, Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem said the retailer was unlikely to see a competing bid.
  • Earlier, At Home Group EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.