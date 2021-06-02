Orion slumps in trade despite FQ4 revenue growth; FY22 revenue seen below consensus
Jun. 02, 2021
- Orion Energy's (OESX -11.1%) revenue for FQ4 rose 37% Y/Y to $35.5M, driven by strong national account retrofit activity amid business rebound from COVID-19 related disruptions.
- Orion's EPS excluding tax benefit rose to $0.04, from a net loss of $0.02 in year ago quarter.
- GAAP EPS increased to $0.71, from a net loss of $0.02, a year earlier.
- Orion generated EBITDA of $2.9M, compared to $11K in year ago quarter.
- Cash from operating activities stood at $7.4M compared to $6.1M a year ago.
- Orion's CEO Mike Altschaefl said the company has updated its strategic plan with a long-term target of generating up to $500M in annual revenue in about five years.
- Outlook: For FY22, Orion expects revenue to be between $150M and $155M, representing growth of at least 28% over FY21, against consensus of $158.5M.
- Orion expects meaningful revenue in the healthcare and hospital market in FY22, foresees significantly increased activity with academic institutions which should benefit FY22 and beyond and expects strong activity from major existing automotive customers in FY22.
