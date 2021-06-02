Donaldson beats FQ3 estimates, raises FY21 guidance

Jun. 02, 2021 11:51 AM ETDonaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Donaldson Company (DCI +2.0%) positive after it beats FQ3 estimates, with revenue of $765M an increase of 21.5% Y/Y; and net income of $84.4M up by 33.1% Y/Y.
  • FQ3 Gross margin expanded by 50 bps to 33.7%; and operating margin expanded by 88 bps to 14.3%.
  • FQ3 Engine sales increased 26.3% Y/Y to $531M; and Industrial sales increased 11.8% to $234M.
  • Adj. EBITDA increased by 24.7% Y/Y to $137.9M; and margin expanded by 46 bps to 18%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $305.6M, compared to $265.2M a year ago; and FCF of $93.5M
  • During Q3 company repurchased ~0.4% of its outstanding shares for $32.4M; and year-to-date has repurchased 1.1% of its outstanding shares for $78.7M.
  • FY21 Guidance raised: GAAP EPS is expected to be between $2.20 and $2.26, compared with FY20 of $2.00; and adj. EPS is expected to be between $2.28 and $2.34 (consensus $2.22); full-year sales to increase between 9% and 11% (consensus $2.75B or +6.7% Y/Y) vs. prior guidance of 5% and 8%. Adj. operating margin between 13.8% and 14.2%, compared with 13.2% in FY20;and Company expects to repurchase 1.5% to 2% of its outstanding shares during FY21.
  • Previously: Donaldson EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (June 2)
