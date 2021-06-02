Bio-Techne and Kantaro Biosciences get Health Canada authorization for COVID-19 test kit

  • Mount Sinai Health System and RenalytixAI (RNLX -3.2%) joint venture Kantaro Biosciences and Bio-Techne (TECH -0.9%) have received Health Canada authorization for COVID-SeroKlir, its semi-quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test kit.
  • COVID-SeroKlir detects the level of neutralizing antibody levels in patients with a past infection or those vaccinated.
  • The test has 98.8% sensitivity and 99.6% specificity resulting from a two-step process that detects antibodies against two virus antigens, the full-length spike protein, and its receptor-binding domain.
  • It has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. FDA and received full CE mark authorization in the European Union.
