Bio-Techne and Kantaro Biosciences get Health Canada authorization for COVID-19 test kit
Jun. 02, 2021 11:52 AM ETBio-Techne Corporation (TECH), RNLXTECH, RNLXBy: SA News Team
- Mount Sinai Health System and RenalytixAI (RNLX -3.2%) joint venture Kantaro Biosciences and Bio-Techne (TECH -0.9%) have received Health Canada authorization for COVID-SeroKlir, its semi-quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test kit.
- COVID-SeroKlir detects the level of neutralizing antibody levels in patients with a past infection or those vaccinated.
- The test has 98.8% sensitivity and 99.6% specificity resulting from a two-step process that detects antibodies against two virus antigens, the full-length spike protein, and its receptor-binding domain.
- It has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. FDA and received full CE mark authorization in the European Union.