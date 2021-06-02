Electric vehicle stocks jump despite sluggish day for Tesla
Jun. 02, 2021 11:56 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA), RIDE, WKHS, RIVNTSLA, LCID, GOEV, FSR, BLNKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor71 Comments
- The electric vehicle sector is having a strong day led by sizable gains for Workhorse Group (WKHS +8.0%), Lordstown Motors (RIDE +7.8%), Nikola (NKLA +9.6%), Blink Charging (BLNK +8.2%), Fisker (FSR +4.6%), Canoo (GOEV +3.6%) and Lucid Motors acquirer Churchill Capital (CCIV +7.2%).
- Investors have warmed up to the sector on growing enthusiasm that the big splashy moves by Ford, GM and Volkswagen into electric vehicles will raise the profile of the sector. Analysts are also pointing to Rivian Automotive (RIVN) selecting IPO underwriters last week and earnings/deliveries reports from Chinese automakers as additional sparks for buying action.
- Morgan Stanley is also boosting sentiment in the EV sector today, with analyst Adam Jonas saying the real value add in Auto 2.0 is in the data and the content delivered from the connected car. "It's not the 'motor', the skateboard or other hardware features. Connecting/OTA ability will transform cars into mobile real estate," he shares.
- Tesla (TSLA -2.8%) is lagging most of its EV peers on the day with a mix of confusing news from the last few weeks on Bitcoin, radar and Q2 production.