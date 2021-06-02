Micron announces shipping first DRAM made with 1-alpha node
- Micron (NASDAQ:MU) unveils memory and storage innovations across its portfolio based on its 176-layer NAND and 1α (1-alpha) DRAM technology. The latter offers extreme density without the costly extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines sold by ASML and favored by larger foundries like TSMC.
- During the company's Computex keynote, Micron anounced volume delivery of its first PCle Gen4 solid-state drives or SSDs built with the 176-layer NAND.
- Micron will start shipping the world’s first 1α node-based LPDDR4x DRAM this month.
- The company’s latest SSDs, the Micron 3400 and 2450, combine high performance and design flexibility with low power consumption for all-day use for everything from ultrathin notebooks to professional workstations.
- Micron says the 3400 SSD offers twice the read throughput and up to 85% higher write throughput, which helps with demanding applications like real-time 3D rendering, gaming, and animation.
- The Micron 2450 SSD offers PCIe Gen4 performance and is available in three form factors as small as 22 x 30 mm to "deliver immense design flexibility."
- “As artificial intelligence and 5G reach mainstream deployment, they are creating dramatic new potential for data in the post-pandemic world,” says CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “This transformation presents an opportunity for accelerating innovation to address customer needs. Today we are debuting new memory and storage solutions that accelerate innovation, from powerful data center servers and faster client devices to intelligent vehicles at the edge.”
