Vimeo draws new bulls in Cowen, Jefferies after IAC spin-off

Jun. 02, 2021 12:04 PM ETVimeo, Inc. (VMEO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Vimeo (VMEO +0.2%) is the subject of a couple more bullish notes this morning, though the stock has been moving up and down around the flat line.
  • Cowen started the stock at Outperform, saying its survey of subscribers in March showed a post-pandemic rise in video usage.
  • It also notes "high interest" in Enterprise subscriptions - "which is key to the story with Enterprise revenue rising from 30% of revenue in '21 to 56% in '26 per our estimates."
  • It's forecasting compound annual growth in revenues of 33% from 2021 to 2026 as Enterprise and Self-Serve subscriptions ramp up into a large total addressable market.
  • The firm has a $56 price target, implying 31% upside.
  • Jefferies has also taken the chance to launch at Buy, with a $50 price target (that's just below the median target).
  • Previously, Truist initiated coverage at Buy, seeing 22% upside in the stock, and KeyBanc started at Neutral.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.