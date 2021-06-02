Vimeo draws new bulls in Cowen, Jefferies after IAC spin-off
Jun. 02, 2021 12:04 PM ETVimeo, Inc. (VMEO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Vimeo (VMEO +0.2%) is the subject of a couple more bullish notes this morning, though the stock has been moving up and down around the flat line.
- Cowen started the stock at Outperform, saying its survey of subscribers in March showed a post-pandemic rise in video usage.
- It also notes "high interest" in Enterprise subscriptions - "which is key to the story with Enterprise revenue rising from 30% of revenue in '21 to 56% in '26 per our estimates."
- It's forecasting compound annual growth in revenues of 33% from 2021 to 2026 as Enterprise and Self-Serve subscriptions ramp up into a large total addressable market.
- The firm has a $56 price target, implying 31% upside.
- Jefferies has also taken the chance to launch at Buy, with a $50 price target (that's just below the median target).
- Previously, Truist initiated coverage at Buy, seeing 22% upside in the stock, and KeyBanc started at Neutral.