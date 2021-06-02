SolGold, Cornerstone to set aside differences, move ahead on Cascabel project

Jun. 02, 2021 11:58 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP), SLGGFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • BHP-backed SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) says it will cooperate with shareholder Cornerstone Capital Resources to advance the Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador.
  • The deal ends a two-year dispute and opens the way for the groups to explore strategic and financing options for the project, which is 85% owned by SolGold and 15% by Cornerstone.
  • The Cascabel-Alpala asset has measured and indicated resources of 10M metric tons of copper and more than 20M oz. of gold.
  • Canada's Cornerstone has twice rejected a takeover offer from London-listed Solgold, in turn urging SolGold's shareholders to replace the board.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.