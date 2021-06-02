SolGold, Cornerstone to set aside differences, move ahead on Cascabel project
Jun. 02, 2021 11:58 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP), SLGGFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BHP-backed SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) says it will cooperate with shareholder Cornerstone Capital Resources to advance the Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador.
- The deal ends a two-year dispute and opens the way for the groups to explore strategic and financing options for the project, which is 85% owned by SolGold and 15% by Cornerstone.
- The Cascabel-Alpala asset has measured and indicated resources of 10M metric tons of copper and more than 20M oz. of gold.
- Canada's Cornerstone has twice rejected a takeover offer from London-listed Solgold, in turn urging SolGold's shareholders to replace the board.