Switch buys land from Dell for Texas data center campus
Jun. 02, 2021 12:15 PM ETSwitch, Inc. (SWCH)DELLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Exascale technology infrastructure company Switch (SWCH +2.5%) announces the primary location of its Fifth Prime data center campus in Texas.
- The land purchase agreement with Dell (DELL -0.9%) will allow Switch to construct over 1.5M square feet of its Tier 5 data center space next to Dell's global headquarters in Round Rock, Texas. The Switch campus will be called "The Rock."
- The combination of the campus and the recent Data Foundry acquisition will make Switch's Texas technology campus ecosystem capable of providing over 2M square feet and 185 megawatts of power upon completion.
- Switch expects to begin site permitting and preparation at The Rock this summer.
