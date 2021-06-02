United Insurance, Republic First Bancorp may fall out of Russell 2000, KBW says
Jun. 02, 2021 12:25 PM ETUnited Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC), FRBKFRBK, UIHCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
- KBW analyst Melissa Roberts expects that United Insurance Holdings (UIHC -1.8%) and Republic First Bancorp (FRBK -1.9%) may be dropped from the Russell 2000 Index as she estimates the market cap cut-off for the index will be raised.
- Sees cut-off for inclusion in the index being raised to $259M from $257M.
- As a result, she estimates selling pressure of 1.7M UIHC shares (14 days) and 3.8M FRBK shares (19 days).
- The analyst will get the first official list of changes from FTSE Russell after the close on Friday, June 4; reconstitution takes effect after the close on June 25.
- SA contributor Chris DeMuth Jr. is expecting that FRBK will survive the reconstitution.
This was corrected on 06/05/2021 at 11:48 AM. Corrects to Russell 2000 in first bullet (not 200).