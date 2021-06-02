LIZHI trades 10% down despite 34% Q1 revenue growth led by audio entertainment

  • LIZHI's (LIZI -9.7%) Q1 revenue rose 34% Y/Y to RMB495.1M, as the company continued to build upon its competitive audio ecosystem including a vibrant UGC community and advanced commercialization capabilities, as acting CFO Chengfang Lu cited.
  • In dollar terms, the Chinese audio entertainment company's revenue ($75.6M) stood ahead of consensus of $72.41M.
  • Audio entertainment revenues saw a 34% Y/Y increase to RMB489.3M led by continuous growth in MAUs and paying users base, as well as enhanced commercialization capabilities of our Apps; podcast, advertising and other revenues reported a 50% surge.
  • TIYA App’s, audio-based social networking app, mobile MAUs reached 2M+ in March, a 90% increase from the average mobile MAUs of TIYA App in 4Q20.
  • The company noted that average total mobile monthly active users ((MAUs)) rose 10% Y/Y, to 59.7M in Q1; average total monthly paying users increased 5%.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per ADS amounted to $0.20, compared to consensus net loss of $0.09 per ADS; GAAP net loss per ADS was RMB1.50, compared to a net loss of RMB5.33 per ADS in year ago quarter.
  • As of Mar. 31, 2021, the company reported cash and equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of $48.7M.
  • Revenue consensus for FY21 is estimated at $319.67M.
  • Source: Press Release
