LIZHI trades 10% down despite 34% Q1 revenue growth led by audio entertainment
Jun. 02, 2021 1:23 PM ETLizhi Inc. (LIZI)LIZIBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- LIZHI's (LIZI -9.7%) Q1 revenue rose 34% Y/Y to RMB495.1M, as the company continued to build upon its competitive audio ecosystem including a vibrant UGC community and advanced commercialization capabilities, as acting CFO Chengfang Lu cited.
- In dollar terms, the Chinese audio entertainment company's revenue ($75.6M) stood ahead of consensus of $72.41M.
- Audio entertainment revenues saw a 34% Y/Y increase to RMB489.3M led by continuous growth in MAUs and paying users base, as well as enhanced commercialization capabilities of our Apps; podcast, advertising and other revenues reported a 50% surge.
- TIYA App’s, audio-based social networking app, mobile MAUs reached 2M+ in March, a 90% increase from the average mobile MAUs of TIYA App in 4Q20.
- The company noted that average total mobile monthly active users ((MAUs)) rose 10% Y/Y, to 59.7M in Q1; average total monthly paying users increased 5%.
- Non-GAAP net loss per ADS amounted to $0.20, compared to consensus net loss of $0.09 per ADS; GAAP net loss per ADS was RMB1.50, compared to a net loss of RMB5.33 per ADS in year ago quarter.
- As of Mar. 31, 2021, the company reported cash and equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of $48.7M.
- Revenue consensus for FY21 is estimated at $319.67M.
- Source: Press Release