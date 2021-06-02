American Honda sales up 46.2% in May, sets new monthly sales record

Jun. 02, 2021 1:48 PM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)HNDAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Honda (HMC +3.2%) reports U.S. total sales rose 46.2% Y/Y to 176.815 units in May.
  • Car sales +37.9% Y/Y and trucks sales +52.2% Y/Y for the month.
  • Sales in the Honda division +43.4% Y/Y to 158,662 units: Cars +34.4% Y/Y and Trucks +50.5% Y/Y.
  • Acura saw best month of sales in almost 15 years with +75.5% Y/Y to 18,152 units: Cars +103.2% and Trucks +66.3%.
  • New Honda CEO Talks BEVs Globally But Hedges On Hybrids In Japan, writes Keith Williams in his article on Seeking Alpha.
