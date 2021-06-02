Biogen risks activist pressure if FDA rejects Alzheimer’s therapy: report

Jun. 02, 2021 1:47 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)ESALFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Wall Street has turned its attention on Biogen (BIIB +0.4%) ahead of the FDA action date on June 07 for the experimental Alzheimer’s therapy aducanumab co-developed by the company in partnership with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF).
  • Without sufficient preparation for a patent cliff for three multiple sclerosis drugs—Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity — Biogen remains vulnerable to the activist incursion, Insightia analyst Iuri Struta argues, according to Fierce Pharma.
  • In its Activist Insight Vulnerability study, Insightia places Biogen in the 93rd percentile among the companies most vulnerable to activist pressure over the next nine months.
  • With aducanumab being the “only real hope of avoiding a plunge over the patent cliff,” rejection from the FDA could hasten the activist pressure, according to the Insightia report.
  • Meanwhile, in a note to clients, UBS analysts Colin Bristow and the team cites an expert raising his estimate to 60% probability of approval up from 30% in April.
  • That could rise to 90% if the FDA decision remains pending by June 07, assuming a delay due to a potential manufacturing inspection.
  • UBS has a neutral rating on Biogen and the price target of $311.00 per share implies a premium of ~16.4% to the last close.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham is bullish on Biogen noting among other things the company’s ability to withstand the pressure from generics for MS therapies, Tecfidera and Rituxan.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.