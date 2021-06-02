Biogen risks activist pressure if FDA rejects Alzheimer’s therapy: report
Jun. 02, 2021
- Wall Street has turned its attention on Biogen (BIIB +0.4%) ahead of the FDA action date on June 07 for the experimental Alzheimer’s therapy aducanumab co-developed by the company in partnership with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF).
- Without sufficient preparation for a patent cliff for three multiple sclerosis drugs—Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity — Biogen remains vulnerable to the activist incursion, Insightia analyst Iuri Struta argues, according to Fierce Pharma.
- In its Activist Insight Vulnerability study, Insightia places Biogen in the 93rd percentile among the companies most vulnerable to activist pressure over the next nine months.
- With aducanumab being the “only real hope of avoiding a plunge over the patent cliff,” rejection from the FDA could hasten the activist pressure, according to the Insightia report.
- Meanwhile, in a note to clients, UBS analysts Colin Bristow and the team cites an expert raising his estimate to 60% probability of approval up from 30% in April.
- That could rise to 90% if the FDA decision remains pending by June 07, assuming a delay due to a potential manufacturing inspection.
- UBS has a neutral rating on Biogen and the price target of $311.00 per share implies a premium of ~16.4% to the last close.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham is bullish on Biogen noting among other things the company’s ability to withstand the pressure from generics for MS therapies, Tecfidera and Rituxan.