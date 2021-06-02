Ciena FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 02, 2021 1:57 PM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-36.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $829.15M (-7.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adj. gross margin of 46.3%.
- Over the last 2 years, CIEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.