J. M. Smucker FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 02, 2021 2:10 PM ETThe J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (-35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.88B (-10.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Gross margin of 37.3%; and Adjusted operating income of $290.2M.
- Over the last 2 years, SJM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.