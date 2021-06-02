Conn's Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 02, 2021 2:14 PM ETConn's, Inc. (CONN)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+116.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $324.56M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CONN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.