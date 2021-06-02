SAP launches Business Network offering 5.5M businesses supply chain visibility
Jun. 02, 2021 2:17 PM ETSAP SE (SAP)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SAP (NYSE:SAP) launches the SAP Business Network, which brings together the company's purchasing, logistics, and asset intelligence platforms to connect 5.5M organizations to build measurement and transparency across the supply chain.
- "During this unprecedented year, the importance of the communities we're part of has never been clearer," says SAP CEO Christian Klein. "Our new vision will build the world's largest business community, enabling customers to easily connect with companies across supply chains and creating networked economies across industries."
