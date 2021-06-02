Jessica Alba-backed Honest Company stock rallies some 15% as rebound rolls on (update)
Jun. 02, 2021 2:18 PM ETThe Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)HNSTBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Actress Jessica Alba’s lifestyles brand Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) soared some 15% Wednesday as it extended a rebound off of last week's post-IPO lows to four straight sessions.
- HNST rose to as high as $19.33, up 14.5% on the day and 31.9% since the stock closed at a post-IPO low of $14.66 last Wednesday.
- Shares later pulled back, but still closed at $19.25, up 14% on the session and 31.3% from last Wednesday’s close.
- Honest Company sells ecofriendly and hypoallergenic cosmetics, cleaning supplies and other goods backed by Alba, who founded the firm and serves as its board chair and chief creative officer.
- The company went public last month with great fanfare, pricing at $16 a share – the upper end of the initial public offering’s $14-to-$17 expected range. HNST then shot up 43.8% on its first trading day to close at $23.
- However, shares had been grinding lower for weeks after that, with last Wednesday’s $14.66 close representing a 36.3% drop from HNST’s first-day finish.
- That said, the stock has been rebounding in recent sessions on positive analyst notes from Citi, Guggenheim, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Telsey Advisory Group, William Blair and J.P. Morgan.
- For example, J.P. Morgan this week initiated coverage of the stock with an “Overweight” rating.
- Analysts there wrote that “we view HNST’s growth opportunity as both highly attractive and unique given the company’s pure-play focus in the clean and natural market, digital foundation, growing distribution footprint and the potential to expand internationally.”