Caterpillar CEO sees 'long healthy cycle' in mining sector
Jun. 02, 2021 2:56 PM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Caterpillar (CAT +0.4%) is seeing strong customer demand and better component availability despite the supply pressures that have followed the pandemic, CEO Jim Umpleby says.
- Umpleby tells an Alliance Bernstein conference that he is excited by the start of a "long healthy cycle" in the mining sector driven by electrification demand across the globe, with rising commodity prices that are "a net positive" for the company.
- Caterpillar will have more battery-powered products across its offerings, Umpleby also says.
- Caterpillar's valuation "leaves much to be desired and leaves no margin of safety," Anthony Indelicato writes in a recently published analysis on Seeking Alpha.