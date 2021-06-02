Caterpillar CEO sees 'long healthy cycle' in mining sector

Jun. 02, 2021 2:56 PM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Caterpillar (CAT +0.4%) is seeing strong customer demand and better component availability despite the supply pressures that have followed the pandemic, CEO Jim Umpleby says.
  • Umpleby tells an Alliance Bernstein conference that he is excited by the start of a "long healthy cycle" in the mining sector driven by electrification demand across the globe, with rising commodity prices that are "a net positive" for the company.
  • Caterpillar will have more battery-powered products across its offerings, Umpleby also says.
  • Caterpillar's valuation "leaves much to be desired and leaves no margin of safety," Anthony Indelicato writes in a recently published analysis on Seeking Alpha.
