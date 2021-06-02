Tecnoglass cut at B. Riley on valuation after shares double in a month

Jun. 02, 2021 3:31 PM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Tecnoglass (TGLS -18.7%) tumbles from all-time highs after B. Riley downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy while raising its price target to $23 from $17, citing valuation following the stock's "well-deserved" 240% YTD increase.
  • Tecnoglass is "well-positioned to continue to benefit from internal actions to enhance its vertical integration, the return of commercial high-rise opportunities" and accelerating growth, but the stock's elevated valuation now reflects the near-term potential, analyst Alex Rygiel writes.
  • The shares have "a higher degree of implied expectations and therefore a greater chance of volatility" following their run higher, Rygiel says.
  • Shares have doubled in just the past month since Tecnoglass reported stronger than forecast Q1 earnings and revenues while raising its full-year growth outlook.
