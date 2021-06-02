Volkswagen tests electric cars on Greek island
- German carmaker Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) is running a five-year test of electric vehicles on a small Greek island.
- The test involves residents purchasing incentives to swap conventional vehicles for electric cars and scooters. Incentives will also be used to evaluate ride-share applications and public transport models.
- “This is very valuable knowledge because what we are going to see on this island in the next five, six, or seven years will probably last in the rest of Europe for 20 years or three decades,"says Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess on the project.
- The automaker's initiative will receive financial support from the Greek government.
