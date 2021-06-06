Tales from the Beige Book: Labor shortages force employers to adjust
- One theme runs strong through the Fed's Beige Book regarding the labor market — demand for workers is strong across most regions, especially for lower wage jobs, and many lower wage workers are not returning as quickly as employers had hoped.
- The disconnect between demand for workers and their willingness to accept jobs appears especially acute in the hospitality and tourism industry, which is trying to ramp up after the pandemic shutdowns were lifted.
- As a result, employers have had to adjust. That could involve raising wages and offering incentives such as sign-up bonuses, cutting back on hours of operation, or turning to technology like automation to reduce their need for workers.
- In some areas, though, business contacts were hopeful that more people may return to the workforce in the fall; the extra $300 a week in unemployment insurance from the federal government ends on Sept. 6, with about half of U.S. states dropping the extra payment before then.
- The upward pressure on wages is real. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that unit labor costs increased 4.1% (seasonally adjusted annual basis) over the last four quarters, as hourly compensation rose 8.3% Y/Y and productivity increased 4.1%.
- In Friday's jobs report, the average hourly wage rose 0.5% to $30.33 in May, a 2.0% increase from a year ago.
- Here are some anecdotes and observations from around the country featured in the Beige Book:
- The Cleveland Fed highlighted a convenience store chain that tried unsuccessfully to increase its staff level for the past month. As a result, 10 of its stores operated for four fewer hours than desired each day.
- Many manufacturers also said they were short-staffed, and several were using overtime to fill the staffing gap. Others indicated that they're automating processes to keep up with demand and to reduce labor needs.
- In St. Louis, a job fair held by a dozen restaurants to fill more than a hundred positions "drew barely a dozen applicants."
- Contacts attributed the scarcity to increasing demand for labor in other sectors, unemployment benefits, and workers' healthcare and childcare concerns; one manufacturer, so affected by childcare difficulties, planned to use federal aid funds to address the issue.
- While most of the district Fed banks only talk about employers' experiences in hiring, the Minneapolis Fed also speaks to workforce contacts to get their side of the story:
- A workforce contact said that displaced high-income earners were actively seeking jobs to replace lost income, while low-income earners were more likely to stay on the sidelines if they were receiving government benefits. Contacts also cited the challenges of childcare and children’s school schedules in making employment decisions.
- While hiring demand was robust, job service contacts reported low wages as a moderate or significant barrier keeping job seekers from taking available jobs.
- A Minnesota staffing firm with multiple offices said every location had at least 100 job openings.
- Atlanta: Demand was strongest among lower-skilled positions, and employers reported that labor availability among that segment was very low.
- Many employers continued to state that expanded unemployment insurance benefits and stimulus payments were keeping would-be workers on the sidelines; others indicated that childcare, transportation issues, and the inability to guarantee hours were key factors in preventing potential workers from seeking employment.
- Several contacts anticipate that labor shortages will abate this fall "but there is a great deal of uncertainty around how much supply will materialize."
- Chicago: Employers, temp agencies, and workforce development organizations pointed to a number of factors limiting labor supply, including health safety concerns, childcare challenges, cutbacks in public transportation schedules, job search fatigue, and financial support from the government.
- Dallas: Many contacts, particularly accommodation and food service firms, reported sizable numbers of unfilled positions, and some noted that existing staff have had to take on responsibilities outside of their normal jobs. Some firms noted difficulties getting applicants to show up for interviews, which further hampered hiring.
- A manufacturer said that even with a starting hourly wage of $14 for non-skilled workers, they were unable fill 20-plus open positions.
- San Francisco: Most of the job growth was concentrated in the hospitality, retail, tourism, and food services sectors, with employers seeking to rehire workers as the economy reopens and demand for these services strengthens. However, many of these employers also reported facing difficulties hiring and retaining workers for low-skilled jobs, as did contacts in manufacturing, construction, transportation, and agriculture.
- Employers in the construction, manufacturing, technology, retail, healthcare, restaurant, and hospitality sectors reported having to increase wages to retain and attract workers for both high- and low-skilled jobs. In addition to raising wages, these employers also mentioned offering other incentives such as sign-on bonuses, reduced or flexible hours, and the ability to work remotely.
