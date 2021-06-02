Allison Transmission cut to Sell at Goldman as utilization levels weaken
- Allison Transmission (ALSN -1.9%) is double downgraded to Sell from Buy with a $42 price target at Goldman Sachs, which foresees an easing of the truck spot market shortage.
- Analyst Jerry Revich notes trucking spot prices are up 84% Y/Y to historical highs while utilization levels have deteriorated, with April's load-to-van ratio 36% below February's highs.
- Goldman upgraded Allison to Buy on April 20, but the stock has underperformed "due to a slower pace of margin expansion compared to other industrials while capital raises for competitor electric truck businesses have brought into question Allison's competitive position," Revich writes.
- A different perspective sees rising revenues and share repurchases driving Allison's free cash flow per share growth over the next 2-3 years, Wilcox Research writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.