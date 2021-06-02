nCino EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue

  • nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $62.4M beats by $3.04M.
  • Subscription revenues were $51.0M, up 47% from last year.

  • Financial Outlook Q2: Total revenues between $63 million and $64 million vs. consensus of $61.3M; Subscription revenues between $51.5 million and $52.5 million; Non-GAAP operating loss between ($5.5) million and ($6.5) million; Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.05) to ($0.06) vs. consensus of -$0.06

  • Financial Outlook FY: Total revenues between $258 million and $260 million vs. consensus of $253.69M; Subscription revenues between $212.5 million and $214.5 million; Non-GAAP operating loss between ($22.5) million and ($24.5) million; Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.21) to ($0.23) vs. consensus of -$0.25.

  • Press Release
