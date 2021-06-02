Nasdaq European equity volume rises in May, U.S. equity volume stable vs. April
Jun. 02, 2021 4:24 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)NDAQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reports 247M of U.S. equity options contracts traded in May, down slightly from 249M in April, but up from 181M contracts in May 2020.
- U.S. matched equity volume was 36.5B shares last month vs. 35.3B in April 2021 and 40.2B in May 2020.
- European equity volume of $100.8B increased from $96.5B in April and $80.1B in May 2020.
- U.S. fixed income volume of $556B declined from $630B in April and rose from $402B in May of 2020.
- European fixed income trading of 2.5M contracts increased from 1.5M in April and 1.8M in May 2020.
