American Superconductor EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue
Jun. 02, 2021 4:24 PM ETAmerican Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)AMSCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.21; GAAP EPS of -$0.29 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $21.16M (+16.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.59M.
- 1Q21 Outlook: Company expects that its revenues will be in the range of $22M to $26M (Consensus $20.25M); net loss is expected not to exceed $6.5M, or $0.24 per; non-GAAP net loss is expected not to exceed $4.6M, or $0.17 per share (consensus -$0.23); operating cash flow to be a burn of $4M to $6M ; cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash on June 30, 2021, to be no less than $60M.
