DHC Acquisition receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice on quarterly filing delay
Jun. 02, 2021 4:39 PM ETDHC Acquisition Corp. (DHCA), DHCAUBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- DHC Acquisition (DHCA) received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq for continued listing as it failed to file its quarterly report for the period ended Mar. 31, 2021, with the SEC.
- SPAC company DHC, which went public in March, noted that it was evaluating the impact of treating its warrants as liabilities rather than as equity as per SEC rules, due to which it was unable to complete and file its quarterly report.
- The company noted that it intends to file the report as soon as reasonably practicable.
- Source: Press Release