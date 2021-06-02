Cutera initiated overweight at Cantor citing ‘underappreciated’ product portfolio

Jun. 02, 2021 4:32 PM ETCutera, Inc. (CUTR)CUTRBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) continued its four-day winning streak with a gain of ~8.4% today as Cantor Fitzgerald started the coverage of the stock with an overweight rating. The 12-month price target of $55.00 per share implies a premium of ~34.6% to the close.
  • The company’s “comprehensive portfolio of innovative aesthetics solutions for the global market is underappreciated,” the analyst Louise Chen argues.
  • Noting that Cutera is operating at an early stage in its “value creations story,” any upward revision to earnings estimates beyond 2021 should move the stock higher, Chen wrote.
  • Cutera has risen more than threefold in value over the past twelve-month period while the company beat expectations with its financials for four quarters in a row.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.