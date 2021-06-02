Cutera initiated overweight at Cantor citing ‘underappreciated’ product portfolio
Jun. 02, 2021 4:32 PM ETCutera, Inc. (CUTR)CUTRBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) continued its four-day winning streak with a gain of ~8.4% today as Cantor Fitzgerald started the coverage of the stock with an overweight rating. The 12-month price target of $55.00 per share implies a premium of ~34.6% to the close.
- The company’s “comprehensive portfolio of innovative aesthetics solutions for the global market is underappreciated,” the analyst Louise Chen argues.
- Noting that Cutera is operating at an early stage in its “value creations story,” any upward revision to earnings estimates beyond 2021 should move the stock higher, Chen wrote.
- Cutera has risen more than threefold in value over the past twelve-month period while the company beat expectations with its financials for four quarters in a row.