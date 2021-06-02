Churchill Downs suspends horse trainer Bob Baffert for two years - report
Jun. 02, 2021 4:34 PM ETChurchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)CHDNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is said to have suspended horse trainer Bob Baffert after lawyers said Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a second drug test.
- Baffert is suspended for two years after Medina Spirit failed a second drug test for a banned steroid, according to a CNBC report. No horse trained by Baffert or by Bob Baffert Racing Stables is allowed to race at any tracks owned by Churchill Downs through the end of the 2023 Spring Meet at Churchill downs.
- Last month, Penn, Boyd Gaming and Churchill Downs called out as sports betting standouts even as competition intensifies.