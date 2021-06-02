Sumo Logic to acquire open source monitoring company, Sensu

Jun. 02, 2021
  • Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) to acquire Sensu, leader in open source monitoring, wherein the former's observability strategy will be enhanced by providing customers with an affordable, extensible, and scalable end-to-end solution for infrastructure and application monitoring.
  • Also, the acquisition will reinforce Sumo Logic's commitment to open source to drive deeper engagement with the developer and DevOps communities; Sensu boasts of 3K+ contributors community.
  • Sensu's Observability Pipeline and the vast number of third-party data and community developed plug-ins will become available through a one-click integration with the Sumo Logic SaaS-based Observability Suite.
  • The open source services industry is expected to reach ~$33B by 2022, as per CB Insights data.
  • Transaction is expected to close in Q2 FY22.
  • Shares trading 0.1% higher after hours
