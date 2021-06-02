C3.ai EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue
Jun. 02, 2021 4:50 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)AIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor19 Comments
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI): FQ4 GAAP EPS of -$0.24 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $52.28M (+25.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.68M.
- Subscription revenue for the quarter was $43.1 million, up from $36.8 million one year ago, an increase of 17% year over year.
- Non-GAAP RPO was $345.1 million, compared to $246.9 million one year ago, an increase of 40% year over year.
- Gross profit was $40.6 million (a 78% gross margin), compared to $32.1 million gross profit (a 77% gross margin) Y/Y, an increase in gross profit of 26% Y/Y.
- Q1 Outlook: Total revenue $50 - $52M vs. consensus of $50.76M; Non-GAAP loss from operations ($28) - ($35)M.
- 2022 Outlook: Total revenue $243 - $247M vs. consensus of $239.99M; Non-GAAP loss from operations ($107) - ($119)M.
- Shares -9.52%.
- Press Release