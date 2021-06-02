C3.ai EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue

Jun. 02, 2021 4:50 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)AIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • C3.ai (NYSE:AI): FQ4 GAAP EPS of -$0.24 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $52.28M (+25.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.68M.
  • Subscription revenue for the quarter was $43.1 million, up from $36.8 million one year ago, an increase of 17% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP RPO was $345.1 million, compared to $246.9 million one year ago, an increase of 40% year over year.
  • Gross profit was $40.6 million (a 78% gross margin), compared to $32.1 million gross profit (a 77% gross margin) Y/Y, an increase in gross profit of 26% Y/Y.
  • Q1 Outlook: Total revenue $50 - $52M vs. consensus of $50.76M; Non-GAAP loss from operations ($28) - ($35)M.
  • 2022 Outlook: Total revenue $243 - $247M vs. consensus of $239.99M; Non-GAAP loss from operations ($107) - ($119)M.
  • Shares -9.52%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.