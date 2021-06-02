FERC OKs Enable Midstream's Gulf Run gas pipeline project

Jun. 02, 2021 4:54 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) says the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved construction of the Gulf Run natural gas pipeline project in Louisiana.
  • Gulf Run is designed to transport natural gas from the Haynesville, Marcellus, Utica and Barnett shales and the Mid-Continent region to the Gulf Coast, and is backed by a 20-year commitment for 1.1B cf/day from cornerstone shipper Golden Pass LNG.
  • Qatar Petroleum and Exxon Mobil are building the Golden Pass LNG export plant in Texas, with the first liquefaction train expected to enter service in 2025.
  • Enable has anticipated the Gulf Run project could be placed into service in late 2022 at a cost of $540M.
