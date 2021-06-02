Ørsted plans $57B spending to become no. 1 green supermajor
Jun. 02, 2021 1:27 PM ETØrsted A/S (DNNGY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- "Our aspiration is to become the world's leading green energy major by 2030," Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) CEO Mads Nipper says in unveiling the company's plans to ramp up its investment in renewables to $57B by 2027.
- Ørsted, which has installed more than 25% of the world's offshore wind capacity, says it will seek to to invest 350B Danish crowns ($57B) by 2027, up from a previous target of 200B crowns by 2025, aiming to boost its installed renewable energy capacity over the next decade by more than 4x to 50 GW vs. its previous target of 30 GW.
- "The question is if Ørsted can keep their profitability when the market is growing and the competition intensifies," Nordnet analyst Per Hansen tells Reuters.
- Ørsted and Eversource recently arranged to charter the first Jones Act-qualified offshore wind turbine installation vessel in the U.S. in order to install two major U.S. offshore wind farms.