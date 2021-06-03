Mesoblast reports FQ3 results
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO): FQ3 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.92M (-84.3% Y/Y) vs. a consensus of $46.39M (single analyst).
- “We are pleased with the recent clinical outcomes regarding our lead product candidate remestemcel-L and continue to progress our regulatory discussions with the aim of achieving approval. Our focus and top priority remains on successfully bringing remestemcel-L to children with the devastating complication of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease and adults fighting COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome,” said Silviu Itescu, Chief Executive of Mesoblast.
