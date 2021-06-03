Jack Ma’s Ant Group has got Chinese regulator’s approval for consumer lending business

Jun. 03, 2021 7:10 AM ETBABABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor53 Comments
  • The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has approved Ant Group's (NYSE:BABA) plan to set up a consumer finance company where the fintech giant will hold a 50% stake and the remainder will be held by six other shareholders.
  • The consumer finance company, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co., is licensed for consumer lending and will be the umbrella for Ant's Huabei and Jiebei credit services.
  • Chinese regulators pulled Ant Group's planned blockbuster IPO dual listing late last year amid a crackdown on tech companies participating in the financial sector with fewer restrictions than banks.
  • U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba, a non-controlling stakeholder in Ant, are down 1.6% pre-market.
  • Related: Ant Group could restructure its medical crowdfunding site to appease regulators
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.