Jack Ma’s Ant Group has got Chinese regulator’s approval for consumer lending business
Jun. 03, 2021 7:10 AM ETBABABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor53 Comments
- The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has approved Ant Group's (NYSE:BABA) plan to set up a consumer finance company where the fintech giant will hold a 50% stake and the remainder will be held by six other shareholders.
- The consumer finance company, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co., is licensed for consumer lending and will be the umbrella for Ant's Huabei and Jiebei credit services.
- Chinese regulators pulled Ant Group's planned blockbuster IPO dual listing late last year amid a crackdown on tech companies participating in the financial sector with fewer restrictions than banks.
- U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba, a non-controlling stakeholder in Ant, are down 1.6% pre-market.
