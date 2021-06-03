J.M. Smucker battles through tough pandemic comp to top estimates

J.M. Smucker Company Announces Its Raising Coffee Prices By 9 Percent
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) reports sales fell 3% in FQ4 as the food company lapped a quarter last year of consumer stock-up purchasing due to the pandemic. That impact was partially offset by continued elevated at-home consumption.
  • Comparable sales were down 3% during the quarter, primarily driven by a 4 percentage point decline from volume/mix attributable to the SJM's U.S. Retail Pet Food segment and International operating segment. In addition, favorable net price realization increased net sales by 1 percentage point, primarily driven by the U.S. Retail Consumer Foods and U.S. Retail Pet Food segments.
  • Operating income fell 31% Y/Y, primarily driven by a decrease in gross profit, an increase in selling, distribution, and administrative expenses attributable to increased marketing expense and higher other special project costs.
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $291M compared to $287.7M a year ago. A favorable benefit from lapping the settlement of interest rate contracts in the prior year was offset by an increase in cash required to fund working capital and a decrease in net income adjusted for noncash items.
  • Looking ahead, J.M. Smucker sees FY22 revenue falling off 2% to 3% ($7.67B to $7.84B vs. $7.52B consensus) and EPS landing in a range of $8.70 to $9.10 vs. $8.61 consensus.
  • Shares of SJM are down 0.05% premarket to $135.86 after the earnings topper.
