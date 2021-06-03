Delta boosts guidance, says domestic leisure travel demand higher than 2019
Jun. 03, 2021 8:04 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)DALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is presenting today at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.
- In slides released before the talk by CEO Ed Bastian, Delta guides for Q2 revenue to be down 50% to 52%, which is a slightly better range than the -50% to -55% prior forecast. Revenue is seen coming in at $6.0B to $6.2B vs. $6.22B consensus. Delta also sees a Q2 pre-tax loss of $1.0B to $1.2B vs. prior guidance for a $1.0B to $1.5B loss.
- Delta expects domestic leisure travel to be more than 100% restored in June. The airline company sees cost per available seat mile progressing to 2019 levels by the end of the year.
- SEC Form 8-K
- Shares of Delta are down 1.28% premarket to $47.16 despite the strong guidance. Other airline stocks are also lower in the early session.
