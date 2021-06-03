LexaGene inks partnership with Ethos Discovery for animal diagnostic tests

  • LexaGene Holdings (OTCQB:LXXGF) has partnered with Ethos Discovery to develop new companion animal diagnostic tests.
  • The company's first validated panel, MiQLab Bacterial and AMR Test, was developed specifically for aiding in the diagnosis of urinary tract infections (UTI), one of the most common causes for veterinary visits in companion animals.
  • The panel detects 94% of the pathogens that cause UTI in cats and dogs and screens for 13 different antimicrobial resistance targets that are useful in determining the therapies best suited for treatment.
