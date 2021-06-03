Realty Income, AvalonBay upgraded to Buy at Mizuho amid portfolio rebalance

  • Mizuho analysts Haendel St. Juste and Omotayo Okusanya upgrades AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC), Douglas Emmet (NYSE:DEI), Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), and Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Buy and downgrades LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to Underperform, saying it's time to rebalance portfolios.
  • Overall "YTD performance by REITs levered to vaccine/economic reopening trade (i.e. COVID losers) and outperformance over the past year by REITs levered to the stay-at-home trade (i.e. COVID winners) has pushed REIT valuations to fully-valued territory (Apartments and Senior Housing screening most 'full')," the analysts write in a note to clients.
  • Still, they see select opportunities for better-than-market returns as solid Q1 results and some guidance increases signal improving operating trends.
  • Top picks are Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE), AVB, Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), and O.
  • SA contributor Dooyeon Kwak analyzes AvalonBay for its value as a dividend stock.
