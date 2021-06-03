Take-Two Interactive upgraded at Jefferies on pipeline strength

  • Jefferies upgrades Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) from Hold to Buy with a $231 price target.
  • Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz says the upgrade is based on moving past the FY21 guidance that the firm "identified as a risk" likely to miss Street estimates, and TTWO's further pipeline timing and product updates, which made the firm more confident about its full-year estimates.
  • The analyst "could argue our FY23/24 estimates may prove conservative based on the upcoming pipeline."
  • Take-Two shares are up slightly pre-market to $177.51.
  • Recent news: Take-Two gains 6% in rough market as analysts absorb 'enormous' game pipeline
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.