Take-Two Interactive upgraded at Jefferies on pipeline strength
Jun. 03, 2021 8:15 AM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Jefferies upgrades Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) from Hold to Buy with a $231 price target.
- Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz says the upgrade is based on moving past the FY21 guidance that the firm "identified as a risk" likely to miss Street estimates, and TTWO's further pipeline timing and product updates, which made the firm more confident about its full-year estimates.
- The analyst "could argue our FY23/24 estimates may prove conservative based on the upcoming pipeline."
- Take-Two shares are up slightly pre-market to $177.51.
