Blade Air Mobility gains after Citi points to +60% upside

Jun. 03, 2021 8:36 AM ETBlade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Drone flying over modern city
Photo by acavalli/iStock via Getty Images

  • Citi launches coverage on Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) with a Buy rating.
  • The firm draws a comparison between urban air mobility upstarts and the rideshare industry even with the total addressable market smaller and tilted to the premium side.
  • Blade Air Mobility is said to be poised to become a major asset-light Northeast UAM network and sees upside from recent partnerships.
  • Citi assigns a price target of $16 to BLDE to rep more than 60% upside potential from yesterday's closing price. BLDE has traded as high as $19.88.
  • Shares of Blade Air Mobility are up 2.05% in premarket trading to $9.97.
  • Earlier this year, Seeking Alpha author Pendulum also compared Blade Air Mobility to the very early Uber model.
