Unisys to acquire Unify Square for $152.5 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis
Jun. 03, 2021 8:39 AM ETUnisys Corporation (UIS)UISBy: SA News Team
- Global IT solutions company Unisys (NYSE:UIS) agrees to acquire Unify Square, the leading experience management provider for secure collaboration and communications platforms.
- The purchase price is $152.5 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
- Unisys is funding the transaction with cash on hand.
- “The addition of Unify Square to the Unisys Digital Workplace Services Group comes at a time when IT leaders are laser focused on optimizing and ensuring exceptional digital experiences,” said Irwin Lazar, President of advisory firm Metrigy. “With more than 87% of companies planning for hybrid workplaces that include a mix of in-office and remote employees, success requires ensuring consistent and secure collaboration experiences and this new relationship delivers on that for the global enterprise."
- The transaction is expected to close today.