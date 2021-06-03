Liquid Media accepts resignation of board member, CurrencyWorks LOI expires
Jun. 03, 2021 8:40 AM ETLiquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Liquid Media (NASDAQ:YVR) announced that it has accepted the resignation of Daniel Cruz from his positions on the board; it will continue to work with Mr. Cruz on a consultancy basis going forward.
- The company also announced the expiry of its letter of intent with CurrencyWorks.
- The company will continue to evaluate and review the possible paths available to it to use blockchain technology and tokenisation for providing a novel and durable element of entertainment financing and monetization, and will provide updates in respect of same.
- Shares trading 7.4% down premarket