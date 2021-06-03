C3.ai analysts cut price targets after mixed quarterly results
Jun. 03, 2021
- Piper Sandler maintains an Overweight rating on C3.ai (NYSE:AI) and lowers the price target from $141 to $98, noting that "looking for the company to target FY22 revenue growth higher than 34%, as C3 benefits from delayed FY21 projects, a broader product set, and larger enterprise relationships."
- Wedbush (Outperform) lowers its C3.ai price target from $175 to $100, praising the solid billings and RPO figures for the quarter. But the quarter was "an important print to stabilize the ship and highlight the underlying growth story playing out," and the firm expects "more variability" in the AI deal trajectory.
- C3.ai shares are down 11% pre-market to $67.65.
- Background: C3.ai shares pull back despite FQ4 beats