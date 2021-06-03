Kintara Therapeutics enrolls final patient in mid-stage VAL-083 brain cancer study

  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) has enrolled the final patient in the adjuvant arm of its ongoing Phase 2 clinical study of VAL-083 in treating patients with brain tumors.
  • The arm of the study investigates newly-diagnosed patients suffering from glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) receiving VAL-083 in place of standard of care temozolomide (TMZ) as adjuvant therapy following surgery and chemoradiation TMZ.
  • The trial was designed to enroll up to 36 patients to determine whether treatment with VAL-083 improves overall survival.
  • VAL-083 is a small molecule bifunctional alkylating agent that crosses the blood-brain barrier, and is approved as a cancer chemotherapeutic in China for the treatment of chronic myelogenous leukemia and lung cancer.
  • Shares were down nearly 2% premarket.
