Bitfarms has a new CFO and mining chief
Jun. 03, 2021 8:52 AM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Bitfarms (OTCPK:BFARF) appointed Jeffrey Lucas as CFO, effective June 14, succeeding Mauro Ferrara interim CFO for seven months; he has significant international finance and operational experience with listed public companies.
- Prior to this, Mr. Lucas worked in high yield investment banking with L. F. Rothschild and in institutional money management as a securities analyst with Wells Capital Management.
- Also, Director of Mining Operations, Ben Gagnon, has been named as Chief Mining Officer and Nathaniel Port, Director of Finance has been named SVP, Finance and Accounting, both effective June 1, 2021.
- Mr. Lucas has been granted 364,050 incentive stock options which are exercisable into one share at $5.45 for 5 years from grant date.